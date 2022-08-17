The Awutu Ofaakor district police command has arrested one Gideon Tetteh for allegedly murdering his wife over a misunderstanding during sex.

The 57-year-old man tied his wife, Sabina Bonney’s hands before allegedly stabbing her after their romp.

Information gathered indicates that the deceased prevented her husband from having raw sex to avoid chances of pregnancy.

However, the father-of-five was enraged by the refusal and used violent means to have canal knowledge of her.

The tension between the couple exploded, leading to the death of his wife.

Her bloody and lifeless body was discovered by her children who raised an alarm.

The police have since visisted the scene.

The body has been deposited at a morgue in Accra.