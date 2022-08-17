An aide to Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has explained why the lawmaker took a while before writing a letter of acceptance after the termination of her appointment as Gender Minister.

Nana Dubin Kwapong, speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s EKosii Sen Tuesday, noted since the MP is not in the country, there were few things she needed to do to ensure that she returns state property and do the needful before replying to the President.

“The letter was written sometime back and we all know Adwoa Safo is not in the country. She was not here and needed to do a few things and once that was done, she had to inform the President and thank him for the opportunity.

“When she became the Minister, she never moved into state bungalow but was given some state vehicles and so she needed to do all the processes and return them,” he said.

Weeks after the termination of her appointment as Gender Minister, madam Safo has communicated her acceptance.

The Dome-Kwabenya legislator believes the move will afford her the opportunity to focus more on the developmental needs of her constituents.

She was relieved of her ministerial position after staying outside the country for nearly a year amid calls from critics to get her axed.

