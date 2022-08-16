Just two days after marrying her sweetheart, news anchor, Bridget Otoo, Monday gave fans and social media users a glimpse of her diamond wedding ring.

The broadcaster, who made headlines over the weekend with her intimate wedding ceremony in Sekondi in the Western Region, has admonished the general public not to live their lives to please any man.

According to her, it pays to be your authentic self in a world where many seek to please others just for validation. This mentality, she explained, robs them of happiness.

In a Facebook post, she wrote: “If you allow yourself, the world would tell you who you are, how you should look, talk, etc… I know it’s tough but please be your AUTHENTIC self. There’s so much going on in the world that every minute you spend living someone else’s life, you rob yourself of happiness. Don’t do things to impress but to make you happy! Remember those who love you don’t need explanation.”

