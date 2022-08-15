Bridget Otoo on her marriage.

Miss Otoo, now Mrs Tetteh, tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend with Dr Evans Tetteh.

The ceremony came off in the Western Region with a few friends and family members in attendance.

Taking to her Twitter page, Madam Mogtari expressed joy over madam Otoo who she called her friend and sister’s union.

She went on to wish them well in the years ahead.

Below is Madam Mogtari’s post: