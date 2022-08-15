Ghana has been exempted from participating in the first round of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023 qualifiers.

In all, 39 African Associations will take part in the qualifiers with seven qualified teams joining host Morocco for the tournament next year.

Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Guinea, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Sudan, Uganda, Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, South Africa, and Zambia will be on standby for winners of the 20 least ranked teams who qualify from the 1st round.

The 10 teams that qualify from the 1st round will join the 18 teams exempted from the 1st round in a knockout phase to produce 14 qualified teams who would move to the next round.

READ ALSO

The 14 teams qualified from the 2nd round will play the 3rd round (knock out from home & away matches) qualifying seven teams to the final tournament in addition to host Morocco.

The final tournament of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations will serve as the final qualifier round for the Men Olympic Football tournament.

The Black Meteors missed out on the 2020 Olympics in Japan after finishing 4th at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt – in 2019.

Ghana has yet to play at the Olympic Games since 2004 in Greece.