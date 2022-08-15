The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has urged the government to make use of the controlled state of the Marburg virus to improve the capacity of some COVID-19 testing laboratories across the country.

This, according to them, will help to promptly test and identify cases to help handle the outbreak of infectious diseases which are lurking around neighbouring countries.

The association is worried that the risk of this infectious disease is heightened further because of its occurrence with global COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the view of the professional body, such capacity building is the best way to be prepared to handle the Marburg virus disease, outbreak of Monkeypox and other infectious diseases that are lurking around our neighbouring countries or may face us in the near future,” part of the statement read.

The association further encouraged Ghanaians to observe the preventive measures and respond positively to precautions outlined by the disease surveillance unit of the Ghana Health Service to report all illnesses to the nearest health facility.

The Ghana Health Service has reported three cases of Marburg Virus Disease as of 4th July 2022.