After some gospel musicians labelled his gesture as needless, the manager of gospel musician Stella Seal, Mr Baffour Sarpong, has addressed critics lambasting him on social media.

Earlier, Stella Seal’s team posted a flyer of colleague gospel musician Obaapa Christy that had the former as one of her featured guests for her upcoming 20th celebration concert.

Stella’s team tagged the post as “fake” urging followers to pass on the information to others since they had no idea about the concert.

Obaapa Christy posted this now-deleted flyer of her 20th anniversary on Instagram

They wrote: It has come to the attention of the Management of STELLA SEAL MINISTRIES that a highly publicized flyer which includes our artiste, STELLA SEAL, is circulating regarding an upcoming OBAAPA CHRISTY Anniversary celebrations.

We seek to tell all lovers of this ministry that STELLA SEAL and Management has no knowledge of such an event.

We disassociate ourselves from the event and INSIST that the Management of OBAAPA CHRISTY does the needful. We would like to use this opportunity to urge anyone interested in engaging our services to go through the appropriate channels before proceeding to do any publicity.

Reacting to this, Mr Baffour said some scammers have been using the image of his artiste on many occasions to scam the gospel music lovers.

In an interview with Adom FM’s Kwamena Idan, Mr Baffour said they had not been informed about any event by Obaapa Christy’s team, hence they had to kill the trend.

He explained that there is no beef between the duo, insisting Obaapa Christy is like a daughter to Stella Seal.

According to Mr Baffour, Obaapa Christy’s team should have informed Stella Seal’s management if she wanted to have her grace her occasion.

No one has called us to inform us. Obaapa’s management hasn’t even confirmed such a show. And we wouldn’t want people to put out short codes to take money from the public in the name of a ticket. That will bring a problem.

It’s gospel, we want peace and love and that’s what we portray, but we would not say it’s social media, so we should leave it. Some people were using Stella Seal’s name to sell tickets. The management has my contact, and they could have called us. Obaapa is my big sister, but the right thing must be done.

According to Mr Baffour, gospel musicians must pay attention to the business side of the music industry, just like secular musicians do.

We are always saying gospel, and that is not making us do the right thing. It is gospel that has even allowed gospel fraudsters Thrive. We should do the right thing. Can Sarkodie put Shatta Wale on a flyer without informing him? Does it show respect? We should avoid that gospel thing. It is affecting the industry. Though it’s an official artwork, maybe they were yet to inform us. Stella Seal will be in Ghana soon. She will attend the problem if she is invited. Mr Baffour Sarpong

He, however, made it clear that Stella Seal is not using Obaapa Christy as a scapegoat to caution scammers who wrongfully use his artiste’s image without permission.

We are not using Obaapa Christy as an example. We are addressing what is happening. Likewise, we are trying to stop the similar thing that happened at Adentan. We have appointments with people, and they have booked us rightfully. If she calls us officially, we will be on the show, he said.

READ MORE: