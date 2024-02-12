Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy has unveiled the breathtaking visuals for her latest single titled “It Will Change,” offering a ray of hope to those facing challenging times.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso, Obaapa Christy said the inspiration behind the song is to uplift and inspire people going through difficult times.

“The song is a message of hope for the hopeless. It embodies the spirit of change and transformation. I want believers to embrace it as their new mantra. In life, everyone encounters obstacles, but with faith, we can all experience positive change,” Obaapa Christy told host Jerry Justice.

The scenic visuals accompanying the song further enhance its impact, taking viewers on a journey of faith and resilience.

