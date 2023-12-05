Rapper and self-acclaimed landlord of Ghana music industry, Sarkodie is breaking new ground by stepping into the realm of gospel music.

Sark, in a tweet, revealed his intention to collaborate with gospel sensation, Obaapa Christy on an upcoming track.

Not only is he anticipating the song to be a banger, Sarkodie was happy about the verse he contributed to Obaapa Christy’s song, considering it one of the most heartfelt verses he has ever penned.

Gave one of my fav heartfelt verse to the legend Obaapa Christy 🙏🏿 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) December 5, 2023

The collaboration is one of the few times Sarkodie has hopped on a gospel track, and his most popular feature being ‘Adonai’ with the late Castro.

The news has stirred excitement among his fans who have praised Sarkodie’s artistic flexibility and commitment to delivering diverse musical experiences to his audience.

