Jamaican reggae singer and songwriter, Hezron Clarke has expressed sentiments on the Grammy awards scheme after his ‘Man on a Mission’ album couldn’t make the cut.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, the singer said the Grammy is influenced by politics.

“The Grammy is another political platform, they might just give you a chance and still disregard good music just for other names” he said.

However, in response to whether he would accept a nomination, the reggae singer said; “I would not refuse a Grammy nomination but it would show that good music wins.”

“For it to still be a respectable platform, it’s good for them to put one or two legitimate records so they can balance the political ones and the good ones” he added.

According to Hezron, most artistes in the US have boycotted the award scheme for several reasons but nominating authentic records will bring back the integrity of the recording academy.

“From America, some people even boycott it like Eminem and Chris brown. It would be a smart move to nominate an album that people genuinely enjoy because if everyone disregards it continuously, there would be no Grammy platform.” He said.

The Grammys, are awards presented by the Recording Academy of the United States to recognize “outstanding” achievements in the music industry.