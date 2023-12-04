Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Samini, has stirred up a debate in the music world by asserting that the popular South African music genre, Amapiano, is essentially a rebranded and repackaged version of Ghana’s iconic Azonto.

In a recent interview on Property FM, Samini explained his perspective, emphasizing the similarities between the two genres and their roots in Ghanaian music.

While acknowledging that Amapiano originated in South Africa as a subgenre of house music in the mid-2010s, Samini argued that the composing elements of Amapiano heavily borrow from Azonto, which gained widespread popularity across various countries during its heyday.

The Sweet Mistake crooner went on to claim, “Today if you do Azonto and you add one or two things to it, somebody will say it’s Amapiano, but Amapiano is something which is already South African.”

Despite the similarities, Samini was quick to distinguish between the two genres, acknowledging that Amapiano has its roots in South Africa. He stated, “Amapiano is always going to be South African, so after everybody tried with Azonto, at the end, it’s Ghana that you will connect it to. So Amapiano will be connected to South Africa, but going forward, Ghana music remains Ghana music.”

The debate surrounding the influences and origins of music genres is not uncommon in the industry, with artists often expressing their views on the evolution and globalization of musical styles.

Samini’s perspective adds a unique angle to the ongoing discourse, highlighting the interconnectedness of African musical traditions and the evolving nature of genres across the continent.

