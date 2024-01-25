Dancehall musician, Samini showcased his academic achievement by proudly displaying his degree certificate from Ghana’s Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The artiste, who graduated on July 13, 2023, shared his excitement on social media after receiving the certificate for successfully completing a Bachelor of Science in Project Management with a Second Class (Upper Division) honours.

In a video posted on his social media platforms, Samini could be seen beaming with smiles as he flaunted his degree certificate.

In a caption accompanying the video, Samini wrote: “not your regular artiste” and highlighted the uniqueness of his accomplishments.

Samini shows off GIMPA degree certificate on social media, X

He playfully teased his fans, stating, “‘man a real bad man’…” after showing off not only his degree certificate but also his transcript and a medal he received.

Meanwhile, the decision to pursue higher education to part of Samini’s personal development beyond his music career.

It is also worthy to note Samini was the SRC President at GIMPA.

