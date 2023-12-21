Congratulations are in order for Ghanaian actress, Bibi Bright after achieving a significant milestone in academics.

After 17 years, the 37-year-old mother of three has bagged her first Bachelor degree in Public Administration.

Miss Bright graduated from the prestigious Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

She was part of the university’s 23rd congregation held over the weekend.

Upon successfully completing her studies, Bibi proudly shared photos from her graduation day with her loyal online fan base on Instagram.

Accompanying the pictures was a heartfelt caption expressing her joy and gratitude to God for achieving this significant accomplishment after four years of hard work at Green Hill.

Below is the post:

