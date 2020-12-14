Actress Bibi Bright has publicly expressed frustration after some persons vandalized her car.

Bibi, explaining what led to the attack said two boys in NDC t-shirt waved at her prior to her parking her car.

Not long after, she received a call that the ‘bubbly gentlemen’ had broken the back glass of her blue-black car, after which they took to their heels.

The actress believes the vandalism is in line with her political affiliation and endorsement of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) prior to the elections.

“I am Ghanaian before anything, there is nothing wrong if I endorse a political party. This is wrong…I don’t even know how to feel about this,” she bemoaned.

In a related development, Bibi has been receiving a lot of backlash for attributing the vandalism to the NDC.

She has however said that she has no issues with the party and its members.

