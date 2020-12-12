The one-week observation of the demise of the Quamina MP’s father has been scheduled for next week.

The musician, Emmanuel Ato Quamina Amonoo by birth, lost his father in the most tragic way weeks ago.

An accident which occurred on the road leading to Akosombo in the Eastern Region, claimed his father’s life, whilst he managed to narrowly escape.

The unfortunate incident which occurred on November 27, 2020, not only left him traumatized but also bereaved.

In a post on his Twitter handle, he announced the one-week observation which is slated for the December 17, 2020 at Mankessim.

“My Dad’s one-week observation comes off on 17th December 2020 at Mankessim. Thank you for your continuous show of love and support. BONGO MY HERO FOREVER,” he wrote.

His late father, Opanyin Fiifi Amonoo Buckman who was popularly known as Bongo, was aged 63.

Many, have since the post, joined in to encourage the musician.

View the full post and reactions below: