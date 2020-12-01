A new video of Ghanaian musician, Quamina MP, following his father’s death has left hearts more broken.

The musician and his father were involved in a ghastly accident on the Akosombo road on Thursday, November 26, 2020. They were in their private vehicle.

His father passed on after initial reports indicated he was in critical condition.

In the new video online, Quamina MP was seen struggling with tears after he was told of his father’s death.

Attempts by witnesses to console him proved futile as the musician, who was not himself, could not stop crying.

Quamina MP, who appeared restless, was seen sitting on the road and kept weeping.

Watch the video below: