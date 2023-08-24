Ghanaian musician Quamina MP has clarified his relationship status, stating that he is currently single and focused on his music career.

In an interview on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz, Quamina MP responded candidly to questions about his love life asked by host Andy Dosty.

Despite his ‘bad boy’ tag, the ‘Amanfour Girls’ composer said he has been single for a while due to his commitment to his music and the demanding nature of his job.

In his words, “I feel like I don’t want to force myself into anything”, adding that he values authenticity and wants any potential romantic connection to develop naturally.

His single status, he said, does not auger well with his aunty who constantly harasses him to leave his brotherhood association and find a love interest.

He admitted that he spends a lot of time with his friends, which leaves little time for romantic involvement.

Andy Dosty pressed further, expressing skepticism about Quamina MP’s claims, to which he responded, “for real, I am still single”.

When asked if he is still single because he has not found his type, Quamina MP replied that girls still find him attractive and he still has a couple who have expressed interest in him.

However, it is his personal decision to remain single until he is ready to get loved up.

