Nigerian musician Yemi Alade has recounted an accident she survived while on a tour somewhere between Barcelona and Benicassim in Spain.

The accident which happened in the noon of August 17 left the singer shaken.

According to her, the accident ‘suddenly happened’ leaving her with minor injuries and a broken nail.

However, with the help of emergency paramedics, she was attended to which helped her to subsequently perform later the same day.

In an Instagram post she made announcing the development, she said she experienced another minor medical emergency from exhaustion after performing for 7 hours.

Amidst the challenges and the uncertainties, Yemi Alade referenced her belief in Jehovah Jireh and the comforting notion that divine intervention played a role in her safety.

