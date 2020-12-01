An alleged thief, who bolted with a vehicle at Cantonments, has been grabbed and put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Richford Joe Lartey, who is unemployed and homeless, in his bid to escape with a stolen vehicle, run into a police vehicle.

Charged with stealing and two counts of causing unlawful damage, Mr Lartey pleaded guilty.

The court, presided over by Adelaide Abui Keddey, remanded him into police custody and deferred his sentence to Monday, November 30.

Prosecuting, General Sergeant Thomas Sarfo, said the complainant is Samuel Mensah, a site supervisor of Process and Plant Automation Company.

Sergeant Sarfo said on November 18, this year, the complainant and his team were installing street lights around Mexican Embassy at Cantonments and he parked the company’s blue Toyota with Registration number GR 9043-14 and valued at GH¢40,000 by the roadside.

Prosecution said suddenly, Mr Lartey emerged from nowhere, entered the complainant’s car and sped off.

Prosecution said the complainant raised an alarm and the accused was chased.

Mr Lartey drove the complainant’s car through Opeibea and ended up at El-Wak traffic light.

Prosecution said the accused, however, run into a Police vehicle with Registration number GP 3225 causing extensive damage to the complainant’s vehicle and that of the Police vehicle.

Mr Lartey was nabbed and during Police interrogation, he admitted the offence.