Ghanaian musician Quamina MP says one of the greatest lessons he learnt after his father’s demise is to keep his family close.

He says he should have been closer to his father when he was alive.

Both Quamina MP and his father were involved in an accident on the Accra-Akosombo highway.

Although Quamina MP escaped unharmed, his dad passed on a few hours after being admitted at the hospital.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the ‘Wiase Y3 D3’ hitmaker revealed that he and his father were not so close to each other because he lived at Mankesim in the Central Region of Ghana with his wife and other children.

He, however, wishes he and his father had an extremely close relationship before he died.

MORE:

He said: One big lesson I learnt was that family should always be close. After everything, I felt like I was supposed to do more and be close to him. The only time I see my father is when I have shows in Takoradi and Cape Coast…

On Saturday, April 24, musician Quamina MP and his family laid his father, Fiifi Buckman Amonoo, to rest at a ceremony held at Mankessim in the Central Region.

After taking a break to mourn his late father, Quamina MP, is back with fresh music titled Back to Sender which is currently making waves on all major music platforms in the country.

Watch the video below: