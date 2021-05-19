A photo of a 14-year-old final year pupil of Miracle Junior High School (JHS) at Barkoniaba, who allegedly committed suicide, has popped.

The photo captured an adorable family of six who posed for the camera.

They included four light-skinned girls with their mother and father.

The photo, believed to have been taken after a church service, saw three of the daughters in white apparel while their mum and one sister wore a flowery-designed outfit.

The dad, Mr Pinaman, was also spotted in baby-blue suit.

student commits suicide

The young lady, identified as Leticia Kyere Pinaman, was found dead hanging in the school’s dining hall.

RELATED:

Watch the photo below: