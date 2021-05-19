A fight broke out among family members during a funeral for their deceased loved one.

The family members had gathered to commit the deceased to mother earth when a misunderstanding broke out just before the casket was to be lowered into the ground.

The family members started by attacking each other verbally before things went downhill and they started shoving and hitting each other.

As they fought, some fell on the casket, which was still above ground, while others fell into the freshly-dug grave.

The incident reportedly happened at a village in Cameroon.

Watch video below: