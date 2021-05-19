Legon Cities FC have been declared winners of their Ghana Premier League matchday 23 game against Ebusua Dwarfs.

The Royals were hosted at the Cape Coast Stadium but the game ended abruptly after the first half.

Centre referee Alpha Adey, his assistants and the match commissioner all failed to show up for the second half, citing security reasons.

According to a tweet from Legon Cities, the referee said he did not feel safe officiating the rest of the game after Ebusua Dwarfs’ fans threatened him with beatings.

Legon Cities led 1-0 at halftime, courtesy a Richard Kwabena Antwi goal.

After waiting for close to two hours for the start of the second half, both teams retreated to the dressing room and the game never saw a conclusion.

However, a statement released by the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, said says the three points have been awarded to Legon Cities while Ebusua Dwarfs suffer points deduction.

Below is the full statement:

Ebusua Dwarfs FC are responsible for initiating the acts responsible for causing the abrupt end of the match. Ebusua Dwarfs FC shall forfeit the match in accordance with Article 33(1)(b) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

It must be noted that the Match Reports are presumed to be factual unless rebutted with clear.

Ebusua Dwarfs FC shall be considered as having lost the match in accordance with Articles 33(2) and 34(12) of the GFA Premier League Regulations and accordingly, three points and three (3) goals are hereby awarded in favour of Legon Cities FC.

Ebusua Dwarfs FC have also been fined Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢5000.00) payable to the GFA, 50% of which shall be paid to Legon Cities FC pursuant to Article 33(5)(b) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

Also by being the defaulting club and being the Home Team, Ebusua Dwarfs FC have been ordered to pay an amount of One Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢1,000.00) payable to the GFA, which shall be paid to Legon Cities FC as their Transportation Cost as the Away Team pursuant to Article 33(5)(c) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.