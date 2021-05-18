A 16-year-old final year student of Miracles Senior High School (SHS) in Sunyani in the Bono Region has committed suicide at the school’s dining hall.

The young lady has been identified as Leticia.

The incident is reported to have occurred at Baakoniaba in the school campus.

Though the reason for her action was not immediately known, a note found on the deceased read: There is so much sorrow and pain in my heart.

Student commits suicide

The sad incident, according to the school authorities, happened on Monday, May 17, around 1930 hours.

The body has since been deposited at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.