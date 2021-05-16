Legendary musician, Mzbel, known in real life as Belinda Ekua Amoah, has caused a stir online with racy photos to highlight the Ghanaian traditional culture ‘Dipo.’

‘Dipo’ is a festival celebrated in April every year by the people of Krobo in the Eastern Region to usher girls who are virgins into adulthood.

Captioning the photos, she wrote: “Am I too old for ‘Dipo’? I’m the last born of seven girls and the only one among my sisters, who was denied ‘Dipo’ because my mama found Christ.”

Taking to her Facebook page, Mzbel flexed her confidence and natural beauty in colourful beads and palm leaves.