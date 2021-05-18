British supermodel, Naomi Campbell is now a proud mother.

The 50-year old took to her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon, May 18, to announced the birth of her newborn daughter.

Sharing an adorable photo of herself clutching her daughter’s tiny feet in her hands, the proud mom wrote: ” A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Fans couldn’t get over the news, flooding the post with congratulatory messages. ‘Yes!!! Your blessing is her blessing! I know you will be an incredible mother. So happy for you xxx,’ a Twitter user replied. ‘Congratulations Queen Naomi. So happy for you and your child. She’s very lucky,’ a follower said. Another replied: ‘A massive congratulations welcome to motherhood!’

‘You will make an exceptional mother. Congratulations to you both for choosing each other,’ one added. The model, who has stomped on countless catwalks throughout her career, has notoriously kept her private life firmly behind closed doors. Naomi has not publicly spoken about who the baby’s father is – and has kept quiet about whether she is in a relationship at the moment.

Speaking about starting a family in a candid chat with Vogue in 2018, she said: ‘I’d love to have kids. I don’t discount anything in life. I love kids and always will.