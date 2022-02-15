Naomi Campbell has insisted her daughter was not adopted while revealing her face for the first time in a new interview with British Vogue.

The supermodel, 51, stunned fans by announcing the birth of her daughter in May, just weeks after appearing on the New York Fashion Week runway without a visible baby bump.

But she says the nine-month old child – whose biological father has never been named – is hers amid growing speculation regarding its biological parentage.

Speaking to the latest edition of British Vogue while posing with her daughter for an exclusive cover shoot, the model confirmed: ‘She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.’

Naomi played coy during the new interview, and despite confirming her daughter is not adopted, refused to elaborate further on her first born.

However she admitted that very few of her wide circle of friends and family members knew she was planning on becoming a parent.

She explained: ‘I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.’

The 90s icon was first seen with her daughter in public during a low-key outing in New York in July.

Heading off: She looked to be taking to motherhood swimmingly as she strutted through the streets with her pram in tow while looking chic

Looking typically chic, Naomi sported an oversized white shirt with loose-fitting black bottoms with a thick green stripe extending the length of the leg as she walked through the streets in style while pushing her daughter’s pram.

She looked to be taking to motherhood swimmingly as she strutted through the streets with her pram in tow while looking chic.

Naomi announced she is a mother nine months ago.

Mix up: In 2019 Naomi denied claims she had adopted a child after fans got the wrong end of the stick when she posted a picture cradling a newborn baby on Instagram on Mother’s Day

The supermodel – who is believed to be single – surprised her Instagram followers at the time when she shared a picture cradling her newborn daughter and stated she has never felt a ‘greater love’.

Offering a first look at her new arrival with a picture of her baby girl, whose name has not been revealed, Naomi penned: ‘A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

‘So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.’