A homeless Nigerian man, Ali Olakunmi, has become a celebrity overnight after a model failed to show up for a scheduled photoshoot session.

His life took a new turn when he had a ‘chance-meeting’ with a Lagos-based photographer, Afolabi Lagos.

The photographer left social media users stunned after he narrated his encounter with Mr Olakunmi and how he agreed to model for a shoot.

He explained that while waiting for his original model to show up for a shoot, he found Mr Olakunmi sleeping under a bridge and decided to get him to model instead.

I had a shoot today at ikeja, while were waiting for the model to arrive,we decided to meet with a guy(ALI) who was sleeping under the bridge to model for us . I would like to believe that Ali was born for this . His pose , his body structure and his skin tone was perfect. pic.twitter.com/3Dat0A9j9v — AL (@afolabi_lagos) April 1, 2021

The video captured the photographer waking the homeless man up to ask him if he wanted to try modeling – where he nodded his head in affirmation.

MORE:

How it happened pic.twitter.com/5ZVe6gfTpb — Your Landlord 🇳🇬 (@OgaLandlord_) April 5, 2021

Quickly, the homeless man, after the photoshoot where he donned a green suit, garnered many likes and comments on social media.

Being poised to becoming the next big thing in the runway industry, his first caption read: My name is Ali and I am born to be great.

my name is Ali and I am born to be great. pic.twitter.com/5EAMZl38nL — ALI (@aliolakunmi) April 5, 2021

Check out some of the comments below: