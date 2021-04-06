The Director-General in charge of Legal and Prosecution of the Ghana Police Service, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, has clocked 58 and decided to throw a lavish party to mark the milestone.

In attendance were personalities such as Nana Aba Anamoah, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, among others who graced the occasion to make it a memorable one.

A photo from the event spotted Mr Boakye in a hearty conversation with the former minister who was clad in a colourful kente.

A video also captured Miss Anamoah in a lovely moment with the celebrated policeman as he talks about his new year.

She danced her heart out with the celebrant and wished him well in the years ahead.

After revealing he had just turned 58, the media personality, who appeared shocked, said Mr Boakye looked 40, a statement which stirred laughter among the duo.

Watch the video below: