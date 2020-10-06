The Director-General in charge of Legal and Prosecution of the Ghana Police Service, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, has cautioned newly-recruited police personnel against seeking to use the service as a moneymaking opportunity, stressing that the police system will expose and cast them out if they do so.

COP Boakye told them that rather than engage in conduct that opens the service to ridicule and dishonour, they must endeavour to comport themselves well so as to gain the respect and trust of the public.

Speaking at the passing out of newly recruited police officers in Accra recently, COP Boakye likened the police service to a money counting machine that automatically rejects bad notes and cast them out.

“Within these months of training, I have no doubt that you have been thought, coached and mentored with all that can make you efficient police officers and you cannot afford to deviate from it.

“The police systems work like the money counting machine, it accepts grooms and maintains you if you are genuine and rejects and casts you off if you are a counterfeit. It would expose you if you allow personal feelings, animosity or friendship and political affiliation to affect your official conduct. The system will reject you if you dare desire for instant gratification,” he emphasized.

The training of the new recruits, he noted, was timely given that the nation is preparing for the December 7, 2020 elections, which will require the deployment of police personnel across the country.

He then used the opportunity to advise the youth against allowing themselves to be used as agents of violence in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Police Academy for the first time in history successfully trained and graduated recruits from three cadet officers courses within two and half years.

Many in-service training courses have also been organised for personnel in the Service.

In all, 1, 183 recruits would pass out: 352 from Accra; 372 from Pwalugu; 158 from Ho; 188 from Kumasi and 113 from Koforidua.