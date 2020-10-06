Manchester United have completed the Deadline Day signing of Porto left-back Alex Telles for a fee of £15.4m.

The 27-year-old has signed a contract until June 2024, with the option of a further year.

United’s hopes of signing the left-back appeared to be fading after their offer was initially rejected by the Portuguese champions, who were holding out for £22.5m.

However, negotiations began again on Sunday morning, with Porto changing their minds on United’s most recent bid as they were convinced that no subsequent offer was likely from Old Trafford, with the transfer window about to close for Premier League clubs.

Telles signed for Porto from Galatasaray in 2016 and went on to win two Portuguese league titles and the Portuguese Cup in nearly 200 appearances for the club.

He becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second signing of the window, following Donny van de Beek’s move from Ajax.

Telles will fly to Sao Paulo to join the Brazil national team ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.