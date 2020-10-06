Veteran dancer, Adjetey Sowah, says education did not mean much to him when he was growing up.

According to him, he used to skip school on numerous occasions because he was making money while dancing.

“I regret that,” the celebrated dancing champion told JoyNews’ Noella Kharyne Yalley in an interview.

Mr Sowah revealed that he had walked out of an exam hall because he failed to study adding that his attention was on a program he had been booked to perform at.

Born in Accra, Adjetey Sowah sharpened his dancing skills in class six when he was appointed as the leader of the school’s traditional cultural dance troop.

He later won the National Dancing championship in the 1980’s and later travelled to the United Kingdom to win the World Dancing Championship in 1986.

He said his focus, as a young artist earning money from his craft, was to make as much money as possible.

“I was making money from dancing since 1984, so, I was thinking it will be all about money in the future,” Mr Sowah added.

Mr Sowah said he did not see why he should pursue his education when he already generating income.