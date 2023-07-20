Adjetey Sowah, a trailblazer in the world of dance and the first Ghanaian to win a world dance championship in 1986, has recently opened up about a regret he carries from his early career days.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show with host Kwaku Nhyira-Addo, Adjetey shared that he wishes he had given more importance to his education during his rise to fame.

The renowned dancer, who rose to the limelight at a young age, admitted that his education took a backseat as his passion for dance consumed him. “I didn’t take my education seriously, which I regret, but apart from that, everything is great,” he candidly told host, Kwaku Nhriya-Addo.

Adjetey’s journey into the world of dance was deeply rooted in his family history. He revealed that his father had been a rock and roll dancer in the 1960s, and it seemed that dance was in his blood.

Recognizing his talent at a young age, Adjetey’s passion for dance blossomed while he was studying at Lincoln International School. In class 5, he was already leading a traditional dance group, and it was then that he realized he had found his calling.

“It’s in the blood; my father used to be a rock and roll dancer back in the 1960’s . I realised I could dance when I was in school, Lincoln International School, around class 5, I was leading a traditional dance group and I realised I could do it,” Adjetey said.

Despite the early success and accolades, Adjetey now acknowledges that he should have struck a better balance between his passion for dance and his education.

While he cherishes his achievements, he believes that focusing on education could have enriched his journey even further.

“A Teshie guy is always a Teshie guy, if you know what you want and you want to achieve it, you have to focus. With determination, you’ll get there,” Adjetey remarked, referring to his hometown in Accra, Ghana