Legendary Ghanaian dancer, Adjetey Sowah has said that hiplife originator Reggie Rockstone, also a dancer, was scared of him anytime they went into a dance competition in the past.

He told Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z that what sets him apart from his contemporaries was his compilation of different songs for performances.

According to him, he was the first to perform with a mashup of songs, a reason one of his arch-rivals at the time, Reggie Rockstone was scared of him.

“It wasn’t just one song that I used but different kinds of music. And that is why Reggie Rockstone was scared of me anytime I used the compilation,” he noted.

Responding to Adjetey Sowah’s claim on Twitter Reggie Rockstone quipped: “He was none to play with but the truth is I beat him and he never beat me on record 😆 the times e go get me I pulled out of competition Hehehehehe.”

He was none to play with but the truth is I beat him and he never beat me on record 😆 the times e go get me I pulled out of competition Heheheheh — Reggie Rockstone (@ReggieRockstone) September 10, 2023

Apart from Reggie Rockstone, the veteran dancer also noted that during his time his competitors were Akosua Agyepong, Gabby Adjetey, Don Arthur, Alex Ofori, among others.

He revealed that he made a lot of money from music because he did not charge below his standard.

He said the highest amount he was paid in his career was GH¢1000 in the 80’s.

Adjetey Sowah won the World Dance Championship in 1986 after winning several national dance competitions.

