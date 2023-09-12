For most creatives, having a unique identity is important to their craft, and that is what veteran Ghanaian dancer Adjetey Sowah did by creating his own dance moves.

According to him, he wanted to stand out so he created a dance called ‘Akokor’ at the prime of his dance career in the 1980s.

“I created a lot of dances. [For example], there is a dance called the ‘Akokor’ dance and everybody knows about it,” he said on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z.

Asked if he patented it, he told the host Kwame Dadzie that “back in the day we only danced. We didn’t have a way of stamping our identity on it, and everybody copied.”

Adjetey Sowah who started dancing at the age of 6 in school cultural troupes, develop the love for dancing and decided to take it as career.

He won a lot of dance competitions in Ghana and later emerged winner in the World Dance Championship held in London in 1986.

The dance legend said he has made a lot of gains from dancing because he always made sure he was paid his due.

He disclosed that he took at high as 1000 cedis in the 80s.

At present, he is into real estate but he says he is still available for dance gigs.