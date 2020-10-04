Hiplife artiste, Kwaw Kese has joined those calling for the $150 COVID-19 testing fee to be scrapped.

According to him, the fee being charged for the test at the Kotoka International Airport is a total ripoff.

“Is this not extortion?, the one in charge of the airport is a cheat. As a citizen coming back to my own home after months of travel, you want to charge $150. What is Ghana turning into,” he fumed.

The mandatory testing, which is to be conducted for all passengers coming into the country forms part of directives outlined by the Ministry of Aviation and Health to ensure that the deadly disease is not imported into the country.

Many groups including the Bureau of Public Safety are also asking government to scrap the entire fee – a suggestion government has not responded to.

Kwaw Kese who is set to return to Ghana after spending seven months USA state, Atlanta is promising a showdown.

To him, the $150 testing fee is a total cheat since he is being charged just $5 in Atlanta for a similar test.

“Is Ghana for sale,” Kwaw Kese asked before hinting he will deal with anybody who obstructs his entry with any COVID protocol.

Watch his video below