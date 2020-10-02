Ayisha Modi, personal assistant to dancehall musician Stonebwoy has revealed when she lost her virginity.

In an interview with popular presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay, she said she broke her virginity when she was 18-years-old.

Ms. Modi also disclosed that, popular highlife musician, Ofori Amponsah, broke her virginity after they got married.

“We got married when I was 18 and had a son. He is about 16 years now. We broke up but later we came back as friends and we did one or two projects together” she added.

However, Ayisha Modi indicated that, their relationship ended when Ofori Amponsah found new love, Linda.

“Linda really enjoyed because she came into the picture when Ofori had become a star and his music was everywhere” she said.

