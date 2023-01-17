Musician Diamond Appiah has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly collecting US$30,000 from socialite Aisha Modi under the pretext of securing the latter a plot of land at East Legon in Accra.

Diamond Appiah, the business woman cum musician, has pleaded not guilty to a count of fraudulent transaction in a land deal.

She has been granted bail in the sum GH¢300,000 with two sureties.

She was arraigned on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at an Accra Circuit presided over by Evelyn Asamoah.

The case has been adjourned to February 8, 2023.