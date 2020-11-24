Dancehall musicia, Stonebwoy, says unlike popular opinion his aid, Aisha Modi, is not his Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, he said Aisha Modi is only a fan who loves to support his work, adding that he regards her as a big sister.

“She is not a PRO and wouldn’t even want to be even if she could. She is just a free-spirited person who is living her life and expressed a lot of love for the Stonebwoy brand,” the ‘Tia Tia’ hitmaker added.

His comment follows concerns about how the staunch supporter wades into every issue the BHIM Nation president is involved in.

Stonebwoy told Andy Dosty that he believes Aisha Modi is her own person and, thus, has very little control over what she does or says.

He added that he had not met Aisha Modi in person until in 2017.

He met her through Prince Bright who introduced her as an individual who contributed massively to the music industry’s growth from back in the day.

“The love she had for me was huge and I sensed that in diverse ways,” Stonebwoy said.