It is highlife music godfather, Kojo Antwi’s birthday today, and Ghanaians cannot keep calm.

Netizens, who are affiliated to specific social media communities, have celebrated ‘Mr Music Man’ for his immense contribution to the creative arts industry.

After starting music in the late 1980s, Kojo Antwi has not slowed down, as his name cannot be excluded when top-rated artistes are mentioned.

Barely a week ago, Kojo Antwi demanded he is celebrated before his death, and Ghanaians have granted his important wish.

Both legendary and contemporary music lovers have united on social media to share the impact Kojo’s music has on them.

I can't let this day go by without wishing my music legend Kojo Antwi, a happy birthday.



Happy birthday to you, Mr music man. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/MUOpoYTMOo — Kwahu Manhene 👑👑 (@MirakleOfori) November 24, 2020

Happy birthday to the MAESTRO MR. Kojo Antwi …. God bless you Africa Star 💫 pic.twitter.com/kPuOoNmKav — BrightBrains (@BrightBrains_) November 24, 2020

The MAESTRO was born today! Long live @MrMusic_Man!! What's your favorite Kojo Antwi song? Let's geux. !! pic.twitter.com/GjsuDxRTST — #ON3 (@kokonsakester) November 24, 2020

I can listen to Kojo Antwi 48hours straight without getting bored. Happy birthday to the maestro. #JoySMS — Kwaku Afriyie (@quaku_afriyie) November 24, 2020

A legend’s birthday. Live long Mr. Music Man. Kojo Antwi! — MR.LAW (@the_law_himself) November 24, 2020

Happy birthday to Kojo Antwi, Mr Music Man, wishing you long life and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/dTj6vNty3r — Nana Moore (@dwomoore) November 24, 2020

Happy Birthday Kojo Antwi a True Legend ..🙏🙏🙏🥳🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/l8ZwWRSCoV — Mavis (@Mavis6818) November 24, 2020

Learnt a lot of my musicianship from just listening to this legends music ..Happy bday Kojo Antwi aka Mr Music Man! pic.twitter.com/fup4rgug1B — Ticles GH (@TiclesGH) November 24, 2020

A legend was born today. Happy birthday to Ghana's music maestro, Kojo Antwi! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/r5kCRSGIZq — Seth Darko Boateng🇬🇭 (@BlueMarchisio) November 24, 2020