Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, says he was surprised to receive a list of the Voters Register compiled by the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the December 7 elections.

According to him, he was taken aback by the gesture because he didn’t expect it.

He said this in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

I will commend the EC, I will not lie. I was talking about it with my wife when one of our legal members sent us the register. And I saw my name and I saw Shatta’s age… I was looking at the area [SIC].

I was being petty. I was asking is this information out for the masses? And they said yes… it blew my mind. That’s why I posted on my snap…

I have been meaning to say this. It means the EC is doing a great job and it means the elections will be transparent. Big respect to the EC [SIC], Stonebwoy said.

The EC has released the final list of eligible voters who registered to vote on December 7, 2020.

According to the EC, the move is to ensure that Ghanaians cross-check their names and polling centres before the election day.

Watch the video below: