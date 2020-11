Information reaching Adomonline indicates that there has been an accident involving supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region.

The incident was said to have happened on the New Edubiase road formerly called the Adansi East District in the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred after a sprinter bus collided with a VIP bus that was heading towards the direction of the sprinter.

More soon….