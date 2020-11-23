In the Eastern regional capital of Koforidua, he is popularly called Koforidua Shatta Wale, due to claims that he looks like Shatta Wale.

Born Emmanuel Amartey, the 42-year-old defied the tight security details of former President John Mahama to take a picture with him during the funeral rite of the late wife of immediate past National Democratic Congress regional chairman, Tawiah Boateng at the Jubilee Park.

In what appeared to be a scuffle on the funeral ground between him and the security guys, his ear-splitting call to reach out to the man he admires, drew the attention of Mr Mahama who called for cool heads.

Shatta Wale lookalike poses with Mahama

“I came purposely to see my father ( Mahama). I am here because of you (security). I will see him today at all costs. I am ready to die for JM,” He remarked in the Twi language.

shatta wale lookalike poses with mahama

The visibly happy Mr Mahama eventually hugged him and requested they took a picture together with the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia among other top dignitaries.

Mr Amartey, who is the party’s branch communication officer at Cantodu, a suburb of Koforudua said he has fulfilled one of his heart desires.