One person, perceived to be a supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has died after a commercial vehicle run into a peace walk at Ellembelle in the Western Region.

Some 23 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred on Sunday around 5:00 pm when the driver of the car, popularly known as Nzema jet, lost control of his vehicle and drove into the supporters who were embarking on a peace walk as the general election approaches.

Currently, 12 of the injured are in critical condition while 11 others are responding to treatment.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Ina-Thalia Quansah, the NDC’s Regional Public Relations Officer, Kirk Mercer, alleged that the accident was a deliberate attempt orchestrated by the governing New Patriotic Party to harm some of its opponents.

Meanwhile, six supporters of NDC died while 50 others got injured when the truck carrying some of its supporters from Frante to Ejura were involved in an accident in the Ashanti Region.

Upon receiving the news, the leader of the party, John Mahama took a sad detour to the hospital they have been admitted to and has promised to foot the bill of all victims.