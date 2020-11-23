Cocoa farmers at Mumuni to Samraboi in the Wassa Amenfi West District of the Western North Region have appealed to the government to, as a matter of urgency, fix the deplorable roads linking the various cocoa-growing communities in the district.

The farmers claim that the dilapidated nature of road networks plus the onset of the rains have adversely affected the conveyance of cocoa beans from farms and producing communities to the various market centres in the country.

The farmers appealed to the government to treat their plea as an emergency situation and come to their aid as their cocoa beans are rotting away on their farms.

The Regional Manager, PBC Western South, Kusi Appiah, lamented that the bad roads have affected the status of the farmers in the area.

He has, therefore, reiterated his appeal to the government to urgently help reconstruct the road, which is virtually abandoned.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Produce Buying Company (PBC), Alfred Ofori-Anne, assured the farmers that the PBC will be in touch for their needs.