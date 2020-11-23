Staff of the Fomena Nursing and Midwifery Training College have called on the government to provide them and the family with findings of investigations on the death of Ruth Eshun.

Miss Eshun was murdered on her way from work by some unidentified men who gang-raped her.

Nine months after the double crime, the nurses and family still need closure on the circumstances leading to her death and for the offenders to face full rigours of the law.

A tutor at the Fomena Nursing School, Stephen Gyile, made the appeal while leading the team to donate a sum of GH¢10,000 to the family.

Making the donation at Fomena in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region, Stephen Gyile, told Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo his team will continue to support the children of their late colleague.

On her part, sister of the deceased, Ruth Oforiwaa, expressed gratitude to the tutors and students for the handsome gift to the family.

“I feel very sad today looking at how my sister Ruth was industrious with her work,” she bemoaned.

