Husband of a murdered nurse, Ruth Ama Eshun, has expressed dissatisfaction in investigations relating to the death of his wife.

Mr Kojo Arhin in an interview with ABC News said there seemed to be an undue delay in the processes leading to the arrest of the killers of his late wife.

According to him, though it’s been months since his wife was killed, only two suspects have been arrested so far and added that the police are still unable to make available to the family a forensic report.

They have two suspects and one is on bail. They keep on telling me they are still investigating even though I am not very satisfied with the way the investigation is ongoing. Next week on 18th May, the hearing of the case will continue at the Asokwa court, he said.

Narrating how the two suspects were arrested, Mr Arhin said, the day when she was murdered, they found a phone and they trailed the phone to one guy and he was the prime suspect. We also engaged some masons to do some construction work in our house. One of them was also picked as a suspect.

He added that, there seems to be a delay in some of their investigations. The case happened, more than three months ago and as we speak, when I inquire about the forensic report, I am being told that it’s still not ready and I think that it shouldn’t take that long for a forensic audit to be ready.

The almost teary husband on the day the world celebrated the international day of nurses, made a passionate appeal to the Inspector General of Police (iGP), the government as well as the judiciary to have interest in the case involving the death of his wife.

I want the government, judiciary, the police and IGP in particular to have an interest in this case. My wife was working for this country. A very dedicated nurse. She was murdered in the cause of duty and the whole country should be interested in finding those who perpetrated that crime, he said.

On Thursday 13th February 2020, Police acting on information arrested suspect Kofi Gariba alias Amanya Atiuwenti, 37 years, a mason apprentice to assist in investigations into the death of Ruth Ama Eshun, a press statement signed by the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, ACP David Agyemang Adjem said.

He is also in custody helping Police in investigations and will be put before court, the statement added.

The first suspect, 35-year-old Dominic Fosu was arrested by the police on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after a mobile phone belonging to him was found at the crime scene.

The late nurse, a mother of three, was found dead at a secluded area close to her Ayoum new site residence in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.