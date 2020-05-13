Mother of the three-year-old boy, who was tortured by his father at Buokrom in Kumasi, has broken her silence on the matter.

According to the lady, identified only as Barbara, she had been enduring the same predicament at the hands of her lover since the inception of their relationship seven years ago.

“We started dating seven years ago while he was in secondary school and after four years, I became pregnant with my son and had to forfeit my nursing training education,” she recounted.

Narrating her ordeal on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Barbara disclosed the beatings suffered over the years forced her out of the relationship.

“He beats me all the time and bites me as well. So I could not deal with the relationship any longer and we went our separate ways,” she said.

Amid tears, Barbara said she never thought the aggression will be transferred to her son until she saw her son on Sunday, May 10,2020.

“He has been with the father since the lockdown so I decided to go and pick him up on his birthday but his father declined.

“I later received a strange call with the person telling me to quickly go and pick my son if I want him alive and upon interrogation my son told me how his father beat him with cable wires, paddle and belt hooks for bed wetting and stubbornness,” she added.