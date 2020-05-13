Kumawood actor, Yaw Adu, popularly known as Sumsum Ahuofe, has slammed Isaac Darko, the senior brother of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko over the actor’s death.

According to him, as an actor friend he went with to the one-week observance of the late Bishop Nyarko in Accra but was embarrassed by the late actor’s senior brother.

He claims that the deceased’s brother snubbed him at the family house when almost all around him had responded to his greetings.

MORE STORIES:

Celebrities pay their Last Respects at Bernard Nyarko’s one-week memorial [Videos]

Tears flow as Nana Ama McBrown kneels before Bernard Nyarko’s mother [photo]

Video: Actresses always refuse to kiss me – Sumsum cries out

I am the most handsome man and I am also a good cook – Sumsum

Sunsum Ahuofe, speaking in an interview on Accra-based Accra FM, sent out a strong warning to Mr Darko saying he should be careful with how he’s suddenly treating some of the Kumawood stars.

He said Bishop Nyarko’s brother is probably doing all that to gain a name for himself in the media space or maybe wants to get into the acting domain.

“Bernard Nyarko’s brother should be very careful about how he’s going about things. If truly he is a pastor as he claims then he must make sure to do what is expected of him as a man of God,” he said.