Some actors in Ghana did not let Saturday, May 9, pass without paying their Last Respects to late actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko at his one-week memorial.

Present at the actor’s home at Lakeside, Ashaley Botwe, was Christiana Awuni, Nana Ama McBrown, Clara Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, Salinko and Vivian Jill among others.

Actress McBrown, in particular, could not hold her tears when she sat in front of Bishop Nyarko’s mother to pay her respects.

Actress Jill seemed like she could hold herself, but bursts into tears when she saw the mother of the late actor who had been crying.

Other Kumawood actors also visited Bishop Nyarko’s home in Kumasi where another one-week memorial was held.

Bishop Nyarko passed away on Saturday, May 2.

According to his brother, Isaac Darko, his brother died a natural death, debunking rumours that he had died under strange circumstances.

Admittedly, he said, Bishop Nyarko had not been well for some weeks prior to his demise.

“We took him to Ridge Hospital where he died around 5:30 pm on May 2. I will urge his fans to not believe everything [they read about him] online except that he died a natural death,” Mr Darko added.